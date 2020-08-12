TruePoint Communications Named to Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed TruePoint Communications on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

This marks TruePoint's third consecutive year receiving this prestigious ranking. According to Inc. Magazine, only 1 in 8 companies on the Inc. 5000 have made the list three times.

"Over the past few years, we have consistently expanded our digital and social media capabilities to stay ahead of business needs," said Jessica Nuñez, TruePoint Communications' president and founder. "We owe every bit of our success to our dynamic and committed team of TruePointers. Their commitment to going the distance in the name of propelling brands – and each other – forward is what differentiates TruePoint."

In addition to their Inc. 5000 ranking, in the last 12 months TruePoint was ranked on O'Dwyers List of Top PR Firms, and honored with three PR Daily Digital Marketing and Social Media Awards, two PR News Social Shake Up Social Media Awards and a PRSA Dallas Pegasus Award for Marketing & Communications.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About TruePoint Communications

Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, TruePoint Communications is a rapidly growing integrated communications agency that leverages marketing strategy, digital media and public relations to propel brands forward. Our strategic initiatives result in higher sales, increased web traffic, greater awareness and positive public perception for clients.

TruePoint delivers more than communications services. We bolster our clients' teams with sound business strategy, scrappy execution and tireless efforts to generate meaningful results. We anticipate client needs and deliver above and beyond. For more information, visit www.truepointagency.com and follow @truepointagency on social.

CONTACT:

Marianne Ortiz

(972)-388-5524

[email protected]

SOURCE TruePoint Communications

Related Links

https://truepointagency.com

