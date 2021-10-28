TrueProfile.io Jobs: empowering international healthcare staff to help overcome global staffing shortages

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueProfile.io® has unveiled its latest addition to the blockchain-powered career platform for the healthcare industry - TrueProfile.io Jobs. Healthcare employers and recruiters can now advertise their current vacancies directly on the TrueProfile.io platform which is currently home to over 300,000 career-focused healthcare professionals.

TrueProfile.io Jobs is an end-to-end hiring solution: the TrueProfile.io team sources and shortlists healthcare candidates based on their suitability for a role, as well as their adherence to regulatory requirements and qualifications. Due to TrueProfile.io's insights into verification and licensing as part of the world-renowned DataFlow Group, the TrueProfile.io team can also assist with licensing processes to streamline the hiring process even further. The end result is a pre-screened selection of talented healthcare professionals who are ready to be deployed and have the required documentation for an overseas career move.

As one of the most severely impacted industries in the post-pandemic world, medical recruiters, employers, recruiters, hospitals and clinics have amplified their hiring efforts on a global scale. To accommodate the growing requirement for qualified medical staff in order to continue to dampen the spread of COVID-19 and provide continued patient care throughout all departments, industry recruitment leaders have invested in a partnership with TrueProfile.io to secure quality healthcare talent.

Notably, TrueProfile.io has expertise in hiring Filipino healthcare staff due to an ongoing partnership with a renowned POEA licensed Philippine recruitment agency. Together, the objective is to stem the growing shortfall of healthcare staff in the UK and the GCC by hiring qualified medical professionals in the Philippines, India or any country required.

The advent of TrueProfile.io Jobs advocates for hiring international healthcare professionals at scale and at speed with no boundaries to better support strained healthcare systems in the post-pandemic era.

About TrueProfile.io

TrueProfile.io is powered by the DataFlow Group, a company which has been serving the PSV needs of government entities, authorities and companies around the world since 2006. By being built upon blockchain, TrueProfile.io's aim is to provide these services in a modern environment which ultimately provides applicants with a portable, digital, professional portfolio while providing employers and hiring managers with the verified information they need to make the best hiring decisions. For more information visit: https://www.trueprofile.io.

