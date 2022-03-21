TrueProfile.io, together with Sharp BH, partners with Dr Abdulaziz Al-Ajaji Dental Clinics to attract global talent to the GCC

DUBAI, UAE, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueProfile.io enables healthcare employers and recruiters to expand their talent pool of medical staff by utilising their network of qualified international medical staff. With the ever-growing need for healthcare staff being felt in every area of the medical industry, TrueProfile.io are thrilled to announce a new partnership with Dr Abdulaziz Al-Ajaji Dental Clinics to help them to continue to achieve their mission: to provide top quality dentistry in a flawless working environment while offering career advantages to their staff.

With a driven, empowering employer on board, TrueProfile.io's network of healthcare professionals have already started to apply for Dr Abdulaziz Al-Ajaji Dental Clinics' vacancies in droves. Together, TrueProfile.io and Dr Abdulaziz Al-Ajaji Dental Clinics' new alliance will help to drive high quality dental professionals to the region, improving patient care and safety within the industry.

Affirming the new collaboration, TrueProfile's CEO, Alejandro Coca states, "Working with a forward-thinking employer like Dr Abdulaziz Al-Ajaji Dental Clinics is news that is going to be eagerly received by our network of healthcare professionals. We've always believed in pairing the leading employers with the best international talent, and this new partnership reflects our belief perfectly. To have TrueProfile.io included as part of Dr Abdulaziz Al-Ajaji Dental Clinics is a testament to the calibre of our recruiting services and I'm confident we will have an excellent working relationship with unlimited potential which will ultimately help to deliver exceptional services and care for Dr Abdulaziz Al-Ajaji Dental Clinics' patients."

TrueProfile.io, which is part of the DataFlow Group, is home to over 300,000 qualified healthcare professionals who utilise the platform to increase their career potential within the medical field. TrueProfile.io offers healthcare employers and recruiters the ability to post their vacancies on TrueProfile.io Jobs - the platform's inbuilt jobs board - while also directly sourcing and shortlisting pre-qualified candidates from their existing network of healthcare professionals.

TrueProfile.io Jobs, the particular service utilised by Dr Abdulaziz Al-Ajaji Dental Clinics, is an end-to-end hiring solution: the TrueProfile.io team sources and shortlists healthcare candidates based on their suitability for a role, as well as their adherence to regulatory requirements and qualifications.

About TrueProfile.io

TrueProfile.io is powered by the DataFlow Group, a company which has been serving the PSV needs of government entities, authorities and companies around the world since 2006. TrueProfile.ios aim is to give international healthcare professionals the tools they need to succeed in their international career. From one platform, TrueProfile.io provides services including access to international jobs, licensing, verification, a verifiable digital CV and an abundance of career blogs, videos and professional advice. For more information visit: https://www.trueprofile.io/

