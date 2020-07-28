Truework Partners with Hims & Hers on COVID-19 Testing and Verification

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truework , the consent-based identity platform that gives consumers control over their personal and professional information, today announced a partnership with telemedicine company Hims & Hers.

Hims & Hers offers affordable at-home testing for COVID-19, in partnership with Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory at RUCDR Infinite Biologics, Rutgers University. Truework and Hims & Hers are working together to give the employees of Truework's partner companies access to COVID-19 testing through the Hims & Hers platform.

"Employers across the country are trying to get people back to work, but balancing that against the reality of spiking cases makes verifying the COVID-19 health status of employees more critical, at the same time as continuing shortages in testing makes it more difficult," explained CEO Ryan Sandler. "Hims & Hers is committed to making medical care more accessible and we're thrilled to partner with them to bring their at-home COVID-19 testing solution onto the Truework platform to help get more people back to work safely."

Andrew Dudum, CEO of Hims & Hers said, "We're committed to doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 and widespread testing is a vital part of that effort. We're proud to be one of the first telehealth companies to offer access to at-home testing for COVID-19, and excited to partner with Truework to enable employers to incorporate testing into their return-to-work plans."

Truework's core product, a verified identity platform, protects sensitive personal data behind consumer consent. The automated employment and income verification service removes the need for HR departments to respond directly to requests from lenders, landlords, background check companies and others. Whenever a third party requests sensitive data, like income, the respective employee receives an email or text with specific details about the inquiry and is given the option to approve or deny the request. With an emphasis on privacy and security, Truework maintains best-in-class security certifications, including ISO27001, SOC2 Type 1 & 2.

Truework's network of over 40,000 lenders, background check companies, and other verifiers completes thousands of employment and income verifications every day, with industry-leading turnaround times.

Truework's employer network spans all industries, from healthcare to technology, and includes The College Board, Oscar Health, The Motley Fool, Divvy, Tuft & Needle, and Techstars.

About Truework

Truework is a platform for employment and income verification that puts consumers in control of their personal data. Truework digitizes the verification process for HR departments, banks and others, to make it faster and more secure for employees to get verified when applying to transactions like loans, jobs and apartment rentals. Founded by Ryan Sandler, Ethan Winchell and Victor Kabdebon in 2017, the company is backed by Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures and others, and has raised $45 million to date. To learn more, visit www.truework.com .

