Truffles Market size to grow by USD 235.23 Mn| Launch of Truffle-based Products to Boost Market Growth |Technavio

Jul 06, 2022, 20:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Truffles Market by Product (black truffles, white truffles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the truffles market during the forecast period is USD 235.23 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click here for Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - Launch of truffle-based products
Truffle-based product launches by regional and international vendors in the food and beverage industry contribute to the growth of the global truffles market size. Food and beverage vendors are introducing new truffle-based products, such as sauces and oil, that lead to indirect consumption of truffles in the global market. These launches help increase the revenue of vendors by expanding their consumer base under the premium product category.
- Market Challenges - Fluctuating prices of truffles
Globally, the supply of truffles is fluctuating because of changing climatic conditions, which affects the operations of vendors and has impacted the prices of truffles. Fluctuations in the prices of truffles are a major challenge in the global truffles market. Hot summer followed by dry autumn in Italy has also hampered truffle production. The widening gap between demand and supply in recent years has resulted in a substantial increase in the prices of truffles
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with
Technavio. Read Sample Report right now!
The truffles market report is segmented by Product (black truffles, white truffles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for truffles in APAC.
Request sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments,
and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
The truffles market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering products with moderate differentiation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Angellozzi Tartuficoltura
- Arotz S.A.
- Hazel Hill Pty Ltd
- La Maison Plantin
- LES FRÈRES JAUMARD
- Sabatino Italia Srl
- SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL
- The Truffles Co.
- The Welsh Truffle Co.
- Urbani Tartufi Srl
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Skimmed Milk Market- The seafood market share is expected to increase to USD 107.74 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.54%. Download sample now!
Vegan Food Market- The vegan food market share is expected to increase to USD 21.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.25%.Download sample now!
|
Truffles Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.59%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 235.23 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.57
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Italy, Canada, and Mexico
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Conservas Ferrer S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, Katankura, King of Truffles, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, NORCINERIA LUCANA, Patatas Gómez SL, Pecan Ridge Plantation, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAPORI TRUFFLES, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, Sulpizio Tartufi SAS, The English Truffle Co., The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., TruffleHunter Ltd., and Urbani Tartufi Srl
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Black truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Black truffles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 White truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: White truffles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: White truffles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Angellozzi Tartuficoltura
- Exhibit 45: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: Angellozzi Tartuficoltura - Key offerings
- 10.4 Arotz S.A.
- Exhibit 48: Arotz S.A. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Arotz S.A. - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Arotz S.A. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Hazel Hill Pty Ltd
- Exhibit 51: Hazel Hill Pty Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Hazel Hill Pty Ltd - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Hazel Hill Pty Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.6 La Maison Plantin
- Exhibit 54: La Maison Plantin - Overview
- Exhibit 55: La Maison Plantin - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: La Maison Plantin - Key offerings
- 10.7 LES FRÈRES JAUMARD
- Exhibit 57: LES FRÈRES JAUMARD - Overview
- Exhibit 58: LES FRÈRES JAUMARD - Product and service
- Exhibit 59: LES FRÈRES JAUMARD - Key offerings
- 10.8 Sabatino Italia Srl
- Exhibit 60: Sabatino Italia Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Sabatino Italia Srl - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Sabatino Italia Srl - Key offerings
- 10.9 SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL
- Exhibit 63: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Overview
- Exhibit 64: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL - Key offerings
- 10.10 The Truffles Co.
- Exhibit 66: The Truffles Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: The Truffles Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: The Truffles Co. - Key offerings
- 10.11 The Welsh Truffle Co.
- Exhibit 69: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: The Welsh Truffle Co. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Urbani Tartufi Srl
- Exhibit 72: Urbani Tartufi Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Urbani Tartufi Srl - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Urbani Tartufi Srl - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 76: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 78: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article