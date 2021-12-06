Truffles Market to grow by USD 235.23 mn from 2020 to 2025| Launch of Truffle-based Products to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - Launch of truffle-based products

Truffle-based product launches by regional and international vendors in the food and beverage industry contribute to the growth of the global truffles market size. Food and beverage vendors are introducing new truffle-based products, such as sauces and oil, that lead to indirect consumption of truffles in the global market. These launches help increase the revenue of vendors by expanding their consumer base under the premium product category.

Market Challenges - Fluctuating prices of truffles

Globally, the supply of truffles is fluctuating because of changing climatic conditions, which affects the operations of vendors and has impacted the prices of truffles. Fluctuations in the prices of truffles are a major challenge in the global truffles market. Hot summer followed by dry autumn in Italy has also hampered truffle production. The widening gap between demand and supply in recent years has resulted in a substantial increase in the prices of truffles

The truffles market report is segmented by Product (black truffles, white truffles, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key market for truffles in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

The truffles market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering products with moderate differentiation to compete in the market.

Angellozzi Tartuficoltura



Arotz S.A.



Hazel Hill Pty Ltd



La Maison Plantin



LES FRÈRES JAUMARD

Truffles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 11.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 235.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries China, US, Italy, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Angellozzi Tartuficoltura, Arotz S.A., Hazel Hill Pty Ltd, La Maison Plantin, LES FRÈRES JAUMARD, Sabatino Italia Srl, SAVITAR TARTUFI SRL, The Truffles Co., The Welsh Truffle Co., and Urbani Tartufi Srl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

