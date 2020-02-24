TruFit Athletic Clubs Celebrates Grand Opening of New Bryan Towne Center

BRYAN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TruFit Athletic Clubs is pleased to announce that their much-anticipated location at 3100 Wildflower Dr in Bryan, TX is now open for workouts. To celebrate the opening of its 30th location in Texas, TruFit Athletic Clubs will be hosting a Grand Opening Party on Thursday, February 27th and invites the local community to stop by for complimentary VIP tours.

Beginning at 8 a.m. and throughout the day, event attendees will have the opportunity to sample several group exercise classes including Cycle, Absession, Piyo, and Zumba®. In addition, there will be food, fun, and prizes throughout the day, including complimentary Tru>Power Group Training classes, FIT 3D Body Scans, a giveaway of personal training for a year, and a grand prize giveaway of a 75-inch TV.

The expansive Bryan Towne Center location includes over 80 pieces of cardio equipment, over 45 pieces of strength equipment, free weights, Turf Training spaces, Tru>Lady workout area designed just for women, and a Kids Club area. The location will offer all-level group exercise classes daily, as well as team training classes to encourage members to train with one another because the TruFit philosophy says fitness is better together.

For more information about TruFit Athletic Clubs, club locations and membership information visit https://trufitathleticclubs.com/texas , download the mobile app on the Apple App Store & Google Play , or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TruFitAthleticClubsTexas .

About TruFit Athletic Clubs: TruFit is Texas local and led by a hands-on ownership team with combined years of industry experience committed and determined to ensure stability and foundational strength.

