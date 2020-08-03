TruFusion Debuts Innovative New Studio Prototype Amidst Accelerated Franchise Development Growth

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fitness franchise concept TruFusion announced today the debut of its new prototype, an innovative studio model with a significantly smaller footprint than the brand's flagship design. TruFusion invested in designing a new prototype to expand its offerings and support the company's accelerated franchise development efforts, positioning the brand to grow its footprint in key target markets nationwide, including South Florida, Chicago, the greater New York metro area and Long Island, Nashville, Raleigh, Washington D.C. and Boston, among others.

The new 2-3 room prototype was designed to give new and existing franchisees an opportunity to open a TruFusion studio in a smaller space while still capturing the brand's signature approach to boutique-style fitness. Traditional TruFusion studios consist of 4-5 rooms and total 10,000 to 14,000 square feet, and the new model will consist of 2-3 rooms and will total 4,500 to 7,500 square feet. Despite the smaller footprint, the smaller studios will provide the same offerings as traditional locations, with a variety of heated and non-heated workout options, including Yoga, Barre, Pilates, Bootcamp, Kettlebell, Battle Ropes, Boxing and TRX.

"While our existing operators have experienced incredible success with our traditional studio design, we recognized that it was important to offer franchisees flexibility and provide a multitude of options to make TruFusion accessible in more markets. Our new prototype will allow owners to bring an innovative new fitness and yoga concept to their community in a smaller footprint that doesn't sacrifice TruFusion's signature one-of-a-kind experience," said Kari Comrov, President of TruFusion.

TruFusion's innovative approach to group fitness and yoga has differentiated the brand from other fitness franchise concepts and has fueled a surge in franchise development. In addition to its aggressive growth efforts in development areas across the U.S., the leading fitness franchise concept is also slated to open several new studios in key target markets nationwide before end of year, including Denver, San Antonio, Houston, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, West Hollywood and Ballard, WA.

To accelerate this momentum and further drive the brand's franchise development, TruFusion also announced the hire of Brandon Campbell, who will spearhead the brand's franchise efforts as the Director of Franchise Development. Rusty Bridges, former Executive Vice President, will now serve as the company's COO and Caitlyn Weiss, former Executive Vice President of Franchise Development will now take on the role of Executive Vice President of TruFusion.

TruFusion is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughout the U.S. including South Florida, Chicago, the greater New York metro area and Long Island, Nashville, Raleigh, Washington D.C. and Boston, among others. For more information about franchising opportunities with TruFusion, visit www.trufusionfranchise.com.

