TruGraf & TRAC Combine to Deliver the Most Comprehensive, Noninvasive Kidney Rejection Diagnostics

MANSFIELD, Mass. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") and Viracor announce the first available results from combining TruGraf® and TRAC™, which will be presented at the virtual 2020 American Transplant Congress (May 30 – June 1). The combination of these post-transplant rejection monitoring tests creates the first non-invasive liquid biopsy testing to cover both "silent" subclinical acute rejection (subAR) by gene expression profiling (TruGraf) and confirmation of clinical acute rejection (cAR) based on analysis of donor derived cell free DNA (dd-cfDNA) (TRAC). Data will be presented by speakers representing TGI, Viracor, and the transplant community during two lunch symposiums and a number of abstract sessions, including preliminary data on the novel application combining TruGraf and TRAC that suggest even greater discrimination of clinical phenotypes than using either technology independently.

On Sunday, May 31, 2020, 1:10 PM EDT, a satellite symposium on the path beyond COVID-19, the management of kidney transplants using TruGraf for surveillance, and an overview of the recently announced TruGraf Long-Term Clinical Outcomes (TRULO) study will include the following speakers:

John Holman , MD, PhD, Transplant Genomics

, MD, PhD, Transplant Genomics John Friedewald , MD, Northwestern University

, MD, Clifton Kew II , MD, University of Alabama

, MD, Michael J. Germain , MD, Baystate Health

, MD, Baystate Health Ethan Marin , MD, PhD, Yale

, MD, PhD, Neeraj Singh , MD, F.A.S.N., F.A.S.H., Colin & Rectal Care Center of Phoenix

On Monday, June 1, 2020, 12:25 PM EDT, a satellite symposium on innovative transplant diagnostics will preview several upcoming studies on the Viracor TRAC dd-cfDNA assay and showcase the latest TRAC and TruGraf data that will be presented by the following speakers:

Steve Kleiboeker , PhD, Viracor

, PhD, Viracor John Friedewald , MD, Northwestern University

, MD, Saif A Muhsin, MBChB, Brigham and Women's Hospital

John Holman , MD, PhD, Transplant Genomics

Several abstracts will be presented including:

Clinical performance of a ddcfDNA assay for detection of rejection in kidney transplant recipients - Steve Kleiboeker , PhD, Viracor

, PhD, Viracor Vira-ome: a tool for an unbiased plasma virome analysis of SOT recipients from cell-free DNA sequences – Rohita Sinha , PhD, Viracor

, PhD, Viracor Rare HLA DRB1 *10-DQB1* 06 Linkage Disequilibrium: A case emphasizing the need of having the right HLA tools in your toolbox kit – Shravida Shetty, PhD, Viracor

TGI and Viracor will be joining efforts in several, large-scale trials to further develop data around the utilization of TRAC and TruGraf in monitoring post-transplant rejection.

Find out more on how TruGraf and TRAC are changing the landscape of transplant diagnostics by visiting TruGraf at www.trugraf.com and TRAC at www.viracor-eurofins.com/transplant-testing.

About Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a molecular diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes, with an initial focus on kidney transplant recipients. Working with the transplant community, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnosis and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. Test results will support clinicians with information to optimize immune-suppressive therapy, enhance patient care and improve graft survival. Test services are offered through TGI's CLIA laboratory in Fremont, CA. TGI was acquired by Eurofins in 2019.

About Viracor

With over 30 years of specialized expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Viracor Eurofins is committed to helping medical professionals, transplant teams, reference laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies get results faster, when it matters most. Viracor is passionate about delivering value to its clients by providing timely, actionable information, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it ultimately serves. Viracor is a 100 percent subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), the global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit https://www.eurofins.com/ and https://www.viracor-eurofins.com/.

Eurofins – a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing. With about 45,000 staff in more than 800 laboratories across 47 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made as to their validity.

Contact: Peter Meintjes, Chief Commerical Officer, 816 845 0946, [email protected]

SOURCE Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viracor-eurofins.com

