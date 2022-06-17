TruGreen Employees Receive Green Industry Pros’ 2022 Women in the Green Industry Award

"At TruGreen, our service leaders are critical to fulfilling our mission of helping customers live life outside," said Rebecca Schoepfer, Chief Human Resources Officer of TruGreen. "It's important to honor female green professionals for their positive impact. Congratulations to Susan, Brenda, and Kira for this recognition; we are grateful to have such successful and inspiring female leaders as part of our organization and are so proud of their accomplishments."

Susan Allen , Market General Manager in Dayton, Ohio , has proven to be a confident and successful leader throughout her 30-year tenure. Today, she oversees a multi-million-dollar market for TruGreen with over 100 associates across Dayton .

, Market General Manager in , has proven to be a confident and successful leader throughout her 30-year tenure. Today, she oversees a multi-million-dollar market for TruGreen with over 100 associates across . Brenda Barney , Region Director in the Plains region, is a passionate leader with two decades of experience in the goods and services industry, with three of those most recent years at TruGreen. With expertise in sales, customer relations, change management, and team building, she continues to develop a resilient and results-driven team of nearly 500 TruGreen associates.

Region Director in region, is a passionate leader with two decades of experience in the goods and services industry, with three of those most recent years at TruGreen. With expertise in sales, customer relations, change management, and team building, she continues to develop a resilient and results-driven team of nearly 500 TruGreen associates. Kira Williams , Senior Service Manager in Pompano, Florida , has a nearly 20-year tenure with TruGreen and continues to be a strong and compassionate leader. Recently promoted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she has taken the reins with ease and can adapt and overcome any challenge ensuring both the customers' and the company's success.

All three professionals showcase outstanding leadership and expertise in the green industry. Each with a passion for outdoor living and lawn care, these women have brought new strategies and techniques to drive both their teams and the industry forward.

"For nearly 50 years, TruGreen has worked to build a brand that customers trust," said Bill Hausbeck, SVP Production of TruGreen. "As leaders, Susan, Brenda, and Kira propel our organization as a true, trusted lawn care partner, and we are honored to have these seasoned pros leading TruGreen teams. Congratulations to these women for this well-deserved recognition."

Winners were chosen by Green Industry Pros' editorial team based on several different factors, including leadership, initiatives, achievements, and mentorship.

For more information about TruGreen, please visit www.trugreen.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About TruGreen

TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider offering neighborhoods across the country tailored lawn, tree and shrub care along with protection against mosquitoes and other pests. As a company rooted in scientific expertise with a customer-centered approach, TruGreen helps homeowners achieve an outdoor living space that brings them pride. There are approximately 260 TruGreen branches in the United States and Canada, plus 38 franchise locations. Visit http://www.TruGreen.com, http://www.facebook.com/TruGreen or the TruGreen app for more information.

SOURCE TruGreen