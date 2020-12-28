TruGreen Marks $1 Million Milestone of Giving Back to Local Communities

The charity of choice for 2020 was the youth development organization First Tee which uses golf as a catalyst for personal growth. In September, TruGreen donated $80,000 to First Tee — Greater Philadelphia, one of First Tee's 150 chapters, to support their Drive for the Future Initiative designed to create an innovative outdoor classroom for children in the Philadelphia area.

TruGreen also announced an ongoing partnership with First Tee, which will support the expansion of the First Tee College Scholarship Program to include applicants pursuing careers in agronomy, plant science and other science-based professions

"As we wrap up another year, we reflect on our commitment to Live Life Outside through our local expertise to achieve outdoor spaces our customers can enjoy and be proud of and our dedication to the communities we serve," said John Cowles, President and CEO of TruGreen. "And while times have been challenging, the generosity of our associates and customers has remained constant. The contributions to these deserving organizations wouldn't have been possible without them."

Additionally, TruGreen customers raised over $70,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through the TruGreen website. These contributions support the hospital's mission to defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening pediatric diseases.

