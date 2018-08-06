TruGreen Receives a National Association of Landscape Professionals Community Partnership and Advocacy Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen is proud to announce it has been awarded a Community Partnership Award by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

TruGreen received the "Community Partnership for Outstanding Company Culture Award" for their national TruNeighbor program that's dedicated to completing renovation projects across the country and for their Lawn Stars program where top performing branches donate to charities of their choice.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) Community Partnership Awards honor companies who demonstrate exceptional leadership in helping restore or revive their local communities or communities nationwide. This year three companies were chosen as recipients of this prestigious award. Click here for more details.

"We're extremely proud to win this prestigious community partnership award celebrating our leadership in helping enhance and restore communities," said Jeff Fedorchak, TruGreen vice president of community affairs. "At TruGreen, we're extremely focused on making positive contributions to help communities enhance their environmental space or quality of life – especially when it helps them live more life outside."

Additionally, TruGreen had something else to celebrate when Fedorchak recently won the NALP Advocacy Award, which honors and celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional efforts around helping the NALP represent and defend the interests of the industry – on either the state or federal level. Fedorchak was recognized for his work around managing NALP's Public Affairs Advisory Council, the Pesticide Preemption and his focus on state and local regulatory issues.

Click here for more details.

About TruGreen



Memphis, Tennessee-based TruGreen is the nation's largest lawn care company, serving more than 2.3 million residential and commercial customers across the United States with lawn, tree and shrub care. The company also offers TruGreen Mosquito Defense to help homeowners combat mosquitoes and help protect their families. TruGreen believes more life should be lived outside and is committed to providing a beautiful lawn to serve as the foundation for outside experiences and lifelong memories. As the leader in the professional lawn care industry, TruGreen helps define responsible lawn care practices, conducts industry-leading education and training for our people, pioneers new application technologies and educates our customers on proper mowing and wise-use watering techniques. Today, there are approximately 260 TruGreen lawn care branches in the United States and Canada, plus about 35 franchise locations. Go to http://www.TruGreen.com or http://www.facebook.com/TruGreen for more information.

For more information about the Community Partnership Awards, click here.

About NALP



The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry that employs nearly 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation and tree care professionals who create and maintain healthy green spaces for the benefit of society and the environment. For more information about caring for your lawn or landscape, visit LoveYourLandscape.org.

SOURCE TruGreen

Related Links

http://www.TruGreen.com

