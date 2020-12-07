Truist Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Details and Updates Its 2021 Earnings Conference Call Schedule

News provided by

Truist Financial Corporation

Dec 07, 2020, 13:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King and Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8 a.m. ET.

Investors can access a live audio webcast of the earnings call and view the news release and presentation materials at ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 866-519-2796 and using passcode 391805. A replay of the call will be available by telephone for 30 days at 888-203-1112; use passcode 391805.

In addition, Truist is updating the timing of its third-quarter 2021 earnings call from Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 to Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET.  There are no changes to Truist's other 2021 earnings calls.  The remaining 2021 earnings calls are scheduled for: 

  • First-quarter 2021 – Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET
  • Second-quarter 2021 – Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET
  • Third-quarter 2021 – Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET

Access information will be provided closer to each scheduled earnings call.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $499 billion as of September 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Also from this source

Truist highlights commitment to Queen City in first year...

Truist highlights history, commitment to Atlanta community on its ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics