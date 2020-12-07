Truist Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Details and Updates Its 2021 Earnings Conference Call Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King and Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8 a.m. ET.

Investors can access a live audio webcast of the earnings call and view the news release and presentation materials at ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 866-519-2796 and using passcode 391805. A replay of the call will be available by telephone for 30 days at 888-203-1112; use passcode 391805.

In addition, Truist is updating the timing of its third-quarter 2021 earnings call from Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 to Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET. There are no changes to Truist's other 2021 earnings calls. The remaining 2021 earnings calls are scheduled for:

First-quarter 2021 – Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET

at Second-quarter 2021 – Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET

at Third-quarter 2021 – Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET

Access information will be provided closer to each scheduled earnings call.

