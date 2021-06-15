Truist announces second-quarter 2021 earnings call details

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report second-quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King, President and Chief Operating Officer William H. Rogers, Jr., and Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8 a.m. ET.

Investors can access a live audio webcast of the earnings call and view the news release and presentation materials at ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 866-519-2796 and using passcode 391805. A replay of the call will be available by telephone for 30 days at 888-203-1112; use passcode 391805.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $518 billion as of March 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

