Truist Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Bank Notes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Bank today announced the redemption on December 31, 2019, of all of its outstanding 2.25% Senior Bank Notes due January 2020 (CUSIP No. 86787EAR8) and Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes due January 2020 (CUSIP No. 86787EAS6). The redemption price for each of the Senior Bank Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Senior Bank Notes (par), plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date of December 31, 2019.

Payment of the redemption price for each series will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies offering a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Related Links

http://Truist.com

