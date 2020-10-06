Truist Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Bank Notes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Bank today announced it will redeem on October 26, 2020, all $300,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes due October 2021 (CUSIP No. 86787EAZ0) and all $600,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Bank Notes due October 2021 (CUSIP No. 86787EBA4) (collectively, the "Senior Bank Notes").

The redemption price for each series of Senior Bank Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date of October 26, 2020. Interest on each series of Senior Bank Notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the Senior Bank Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas is the paying agent for the Senior Bank Notes.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $504 billion as of June 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Related Links

https://www.truist.com/

