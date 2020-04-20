Truist Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes due June 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Bank today announced the redemption on May 1, 2020, of all of its outstanding 2.250% Senior Notes due June 1, 2020 (CUSIP No. 07330NAR6) and Floating Rate Senior Notes due June 1, 2020 (CUSIP No. 07330NAS4). The redemption price for the Senior Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Senior Notes (par), plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date of May 1, 2020.

Payment of the redemption price for the Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $506 billion as of March 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation