Truist Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Jan 26, 2021, 14:16 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share 

Dividend per Depositary Share 

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q851)

$325.00

$0.325

February 12

March 1

Series G Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q844)

$325.00

$0.325

February 12

March 1

Series H Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q836)

$351.5625

$0.3515625

February 12

March 1

Series I Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q810)

$1,000.00

$0.25

February 12

March 15

Series J Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 86800XAA6)

$1,000.00

$10.00

February 12(1)

March 15

Series N Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAD1)

$600.00

$24.00

February 12

March 1(2)

Series O Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q745)

$328.125

$0.328125

February 12

March 1

Series Q Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAF6)

$892.50

$35.70

February 12

March 1(2)

Series R Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832Q695)

$296.875

$0.296875

February 12

March 1

Notes:

(1)  In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be February 28, 2021.

(2)  Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With the combined history of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $509 billion as of December 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

