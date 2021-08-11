Truist names Fadie Itayem corporate treasurer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced Fadie "Freddy" Itayem, 38, has been named corporate treasurer, effective Sept. 3, 2021. Itayem will report to Chief Financial Officer Daryl Bible and will be responsible for all Truist corporate treasury activities, including balance sheet management, investment portfolio, liquidity risk and funding, interest rate risk and pricing. Itayem succeeds Donna Goodrich who will retire following more than 35 years with Truist.

"We're proud to welcome Freddy to his new role leading Corporate Treasury while congratulating Donna on a storybook, 35-year banking career," Bible said. "We're incredibly grateful for Donna's strong, steady leadership and her numerous contributions over the years, including the recent issuance of our first social bond. We also look forward to continued success and collaboration with our business partners under Freddy's leadership. They're working together closely to ensure a seamless transition, which is already underway."

Itayem is currently assistant treasurer and previously served as chief financial officer for the Truist Consumer and Wealth businesses. Itayem led corporate performance measurement, which included enterprise forecast planning and analysis, and cost management, as well as balance sheet strategy for Truist predecessor SunTrust. He began his career as part of the Fifth Third Bank Leadership Development Program, holding roles of increasing responsibility within strategic finance.

Itayem holds dual bachelor's degrees from Florida State University and an MBA from the University of Tennessee.

Goodrich, a highly respected and proven leader at Truist and predecessor BB&T, began her banking career in 1985 through BB&T's Leadership Development Program. She held numerous roles of increasing scope and responsibility across the bank, including in branches, mergers and acquisitions, asset management, deposits and corporate funding, client care centers, fraud, operational support and payments. Most recently, she was named corporate treasurer in 2018.

