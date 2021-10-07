Trulieve Announces 93rd Florida Location with the Reopening of Kissimmee Dispensary

Patient access to medical marijuana expanded in the Orlando area with the reopening of a former Harvest HOC dispensary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, today announced the reopening of a dispensary in Kissimmee. The location was formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis.

The dispensary is Trulieve's 93rd location in Florida and opens one week after closing for renovation and rebranding. On October 1st, Trulieve announced the closing of its acquisition of Harvest Health and Recreation Inc., at which time all Harvest locations in Florida were closed for rebranding to Trulieve. The Company will continue to reopen locations in Florida throughout the month of October.

Trulieve invites the community to join in celebrating the reopening of this dispensary with all-day deals and swag giveaways. All patients, from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Trulieve community, will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the North Port location on opening day.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Kissimmee Dispensary Re-Opening

WHERE: 4967 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida

WHEN: Friday, October 8, 2021 at 9:00am

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve's entire catalog of products is available for online orders, with in-store pickup or statewide home delivery options available depending on patient preference. Additionally, Trulieve offers complimentary 30-minute virtual consultations with a Trulieve consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor's recommendation. Appointments can be made on Trulieve's website and are open to all patients, whether starting their journey with medical cannabis or those with experience looking for alternative treatment options.

Trulieve continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and remains committed to slowing the spread in our communities. In addition to rigorous cleaning and safety protocols, Trulieve requires all employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. We ask all patients and caretakers to wear face coverings while shopping with us and have made them available in all locations.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

