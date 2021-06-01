Trulieve Announces Investor Conferences and Event Participation for June 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that CEO Kim Rivers will be participating in various investor conferences in June.

The 18th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference will be held on June 2, 2021 . Ms. Rivers will be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.





. Ms. Rivers will be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings. Ms. Rivers will be a keynote speaker at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference, Friday June 4, 2021 from 9:10-9:25 a.m. ET . The fireside chat will be hosted by Cheddar Reporter Chloe Aiello .





from . The fireside chat will be hosted by Cheddar Reporter . Grizzle's CannabisCon will feature Ms. Rivers on a panel discussion and will be live streamed on YouTube June 7, 2021 starting at 11:00 a.m. ET





starting at The Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference is being held June 8-10, 2021 . Ms Rivers will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings on June 8 th .





. Ms Rivers will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings on . Management will present and host one-on-one and group meetings at Oppenheimer's 21 st Annual consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference June 15, 2021





Annual consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference Ms. Rivers will be participating in the Robin Hood Investors Conference on June 16, 2021 . 100% of ticket sales for this event go directly to the fight against poverty.

For more information on upcoming Trulieve event participation, please visit https://investors.trulieve.com/events-presentations.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

