Trulieve Announces Opening of 100th Dispensary in United States

Multi-state cannabis company opens two new retail locations in Florida on Thursday, August 26th, marking its 100th dispensary opening in the U.S.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, today announced the opening of two new dispensaries in Boynton Beach and Port Orange, Florida. Boynton Beach will be the Company's 99th location and Port Orange will be its 100th nationwide.

The new dispensaries are the company's 89th and 90th Florida locations. Both locations reflect Trulieve's commitment to ensuring medical cannabis patients across Florida have safe, reliable access to the medications they rely on.

Both locations will begin serving customers on Thursday, August 26th and will celebrate the milestone with grand opening festivities throughout the day, with promotions, vendor tables and giveaways. Celebrations at the Port Orange dispensary will include the Stoked Poké food truck serving lunch beginning at 11:00 am and custom t-shirt screen printing by St. Petersburg-based Craft Tee.

As part of the Boynton Beach and Port Orange grand openings, and to mark the milestone of its 100th retail location, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new dispensaries on opening day.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Boynton Beach Grand Opening

WHERE: 330 Winchester Park Blvd, Suite B, Boynton Beach FL 33436

WHEN: Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Port Orange Grand Opening

WHERE: 1090 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange FL 32127

WHEN: Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

"We are thrilled to expand patient access in Florida and celebrate the milestone of our 100th dispensary to open nationally," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "To have our 100th location open here in our home state of Florida is a true testament to the great American growth story we are proud to be driving forward."

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 88 dispensaries in Florida.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve's entire catalog of products is available for online orders, with in-store pickup or statewide home delivery options available depending on patient preference. Additionally, Trulieve offers complimentary 30-minute virtual consultations with a Trulieve consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor's recommendation. Appointments can be made on Trulieve's website and are open to all patients, whether starting their journey with medical cannabis or those with experience looking for alternative treatment options.

Trulieve continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and remains committed to slowing the spread in our communities. The Company has reinstated "Designated Care Time" for immunocompromised patients in which the first half hour after dispensaries open is reserved for this higher-risk patient population to shop safely. The company also offers delivery to all patients across the state of Florida. Delivery is free for patients age 65+ and currently offered at a reduced rate to all other patients.

In addition to rigorous cleaning and safety protocols, Trulieve requires all employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. We ask all patients and caretakers to wear face coverings while shopping with us and have made them available in all locations.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and West Virginia. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

