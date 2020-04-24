Trulieve Announces the Appointment of Alex D'Amico as Chief Financial Officer

TALLAHASSEE, FL, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL & OTC: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or the "Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that it has appointed Alex D'Amico as its Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2020. The Company's Controller and Director of Financial Reporting, Ryan Blust, has been appointed Interim CFO effective April 24, 2020, and will lead the finance department and activities until Mr. D'Amico joins Trulieve.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Alex D'Amico as CFO, and as a member of our executive team. Trulieve has experienced significant growth over the last few years and we look forward to continuing that trajectory with a strong leader whose management expertise and broad accounting and finance background will support us as we continue to progress," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "We believe this will be a smooth transition with Ryan Blust as interim CFO. Ryan has been with Trulieve since our RTO in 2018 and has been a core member of our team. His history with Trulieve, along with deep IFRS and GAAP financial reporting experience, will be key assets during this transition period."

Over his 20+ year career, Mr. D'Amico has held finance & accounting leadership positions in technology, healthcare, and entertainment industries, within companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 200. Mr. D'Amico has extensive experience within both large and small public company environments. Most recently, Mr. D'Amico was the VP Finance/Controller for Telaria, a global, NYSE-listed software company. Previously, he held a senior finance role at Cognizant, a NASDAQ-listed global IT services company, as well as several publicly traded technology and healthcare firms such as Quest Diagnostics, a NYSE-listed biotech company focused on medical diagnostics and Synvista Therapeutics a NYSE-listed biopharmaceutical company. Mr. D'Amico received his BSACC from Rutgers University, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA).

Mr. Blust has over 15 years accounting and finance experience. He joined Trulieve in September 2018. Prior to that Mr. Blust served as the Controller at Vector Solutions, a software company. Mr. Blust previously served as CFO for Honeycomb Company of America, an aerospace manufacturer, and as Assistant Controller for Marinemax, a retail boat company. He began his career in public accounting in 2004, serving with both Cherry Bekaert as well as Bobbitt, Pittinger & Company.

The Company also announced that it has accepted the resignation of Mohan Srinivasan, the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Regarding Mr. Srinivasan, Ms. Rivers added "We are grateful for Mohan's service to Trulieve and wish him well in his future endeavors".

About Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL.

