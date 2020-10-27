Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers Awarded 2020 Women Business Enterprise of the Year Award

CEO recognized for economic development across the minority community in the Big Bend Florida region

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL &OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers was awarded the 2020 Women Business Enterprise of the Year Award. The award celebrates the work of businesses and leaders in Florida's Big Bend area who are driving innovation, expanding a business, and fostering job creation in the majority-minority community.

Selected by the Big Bend Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week Committee and the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality, the panel highlighted Rivers' leadership during the COVID-19 response, which encouraged and created other economic development and employment opportunities throughout Tallahassee and Leon County.

"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of Trulieve and our incredible team, but we know our work is not over yet. We will continue fostering job creation and business development in our home in the Big Bend for many years to come," said Rivers. "When deciding where to open our cultivation and processing centers, we made the purposeful decision to move into a majority-minority community where we could positively influence and invest to make a positive impact. Trulieve is proud to be Gadsden County's largest employer."

In addition to Trulieve led initiatives, Rivers serves on the Minorities for Medical Marijuana's Champions for Diversity Advisory Board, second vice chair for the National Cannabis Roundtable, and Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Board. She also serves as a mentor to other female CEOs through the Canaccord Genuity Advisory Program for Women Entrepreneurs.

Trulieve currently employs nearly 4,000 staff members, with the majority in Florida. Gadsden and Leon Counties are home to approximately one-third of the Company's employees working across cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities. The Company has committed to diversity across its entire organization. Trulieve has established a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee that develops and oversees the implementation of policies and initiatives aimed at promoting and protecting diversity, equity, and inclusion in four core areas: workforce development, events and partnerships, supplier diversity, and social equity.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

