Trulieve Continues Organic Growth, Celebrates 51st Florida Store with Fort Pierce Location

FORT PIERCE, FL, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the doors are set to open on a record 51st location within the State of Florida on Thursday, July 2nd. The Fort Pierce location is Trulieve's 53rd location in the United States, 51 of which are located in the Company's home state of Florida.

Situated on the southern end of Fort Pierce, the dispensary supports one of the Company's goals of expanding and ensuring safe, reliable patient access statewide. It also joins Trulieve's 50 other dispensaries statewide, including in nearby Stuart.

In line with policies that have been adopted in all stores and those recently enacted by the State of Florida, all visitors will be required to wear masks inside the dispensary and only patients and their registered caregivers will be allowed inside at this time.

"Our company's mission is to provide the highest level of cannabis products and customer experience through authentic and reciprocal relationships. As we approach our four-year anniversary this month of opening Florida's first dispensary and making the state's first sale of medical cannabis, it's incredible to look back and be able to say that we've kept our mission at the core of every decision. Being able to celebrate our continued growth and innovation with our dedicated Truliever community is something we always look forward to and we're excited to broaden access to our catalog of natural, effective medications throughout St. Lucie County," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Our grand opening in Fort Pierce is part of a celebration of four years of innovative, natural, and reliable relief and we're looking forward to continuing helping patients across Florida for a long time to come."

To commemorate the brand-new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to our strong Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the Fort Pierce location on opening day.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and to our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

WHAT: Trulieve Fort Pierce Opening

WHERE: 1495 South US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, Florida 34950

WHEN: Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 9:00 AM

For our new dispensary opening, Trulieve has the entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup, curbside pickup, or home delivery options available. Additionally, to assist with CDC guidelines for social distancing and company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifying the store layout, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, and providing signage to assist with social distancing.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 50 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 350,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are over 2,400 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

