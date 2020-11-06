Trulieve Donates $65,000 to Libby's Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation

Trulieve's third annual partnership with the Florida-based organization raised money for breast cancer awareness and other necessary health screenings for women

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today a donation of $65,000 to Libby's Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation ("Libby's Legacy"), an organization based in the Company's home state of Florida.

Libby's Legacy was founded in 2007 and provides comprehensive services to the underserved through education, mammograms, and patient navigation on the journey from diagnosis to survivorship. The organization works primarily with women who have been diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer and their families to offer support and guidance.

"At the core of our company values is compassionate care and we're proud to partner with an organization like Libby's Legacy," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "We started Trulieve because we wanted to help patients suffering from medical ailments and terminal illnesses like cancer find relief and healing with natural, effective, and powerful medications. We believe strongly in Libby's Legacy's mission to support, educate, and guide people suffering from breast cancer, and are proud to be long-standing partners with them."

"Our partnership with Trulieve has been a life-changer in so many ways. From providing our patients with education and access to medical cannabis, to funding breast health services and recovery, it's been incredible to show how plant-based medicine can be beneficial to prevention and recurrence," says Robin Maynard-Harris, founder of Libby's Legacy.

Over the past three years, Trulieve has donated a portion of proceeds from exclusive products during October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month to Libby's Legacy. With more than $165,000 donated, Trulieve and Libby's Legacy have been able to provide five months of breast health services, including mammograms, ultrasounds, MRIs, and biopsies, as well as more than 40 hours of patient advocacy, and delivery of six months of fresh produce to four recovery families.

