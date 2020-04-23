Trulieve Launches New Product Concentrate TruWax

Trulieve TruWax is a handcrafted concentrate which is an aromatic, clay-like full-spectrum concentrate that retains the flavor, cannabinoids, terpenes, and resulting effects from the strain it was derived from. TruWax was developed for use with the Trulieve Concentrate Pen or the PuffCo Plus. Similar to the process to create Shatter and TruCRMBL , TruWax is created using a labor-intensive process resulting in a handcrafted, artisanal product that results in a slightly fuller spectrum of relief and aroma.

"We are extremely pleased to add TruWax to our growing list of new, innovative product launches," said Valda Coryat, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our team has been focused not only on providing new ways for our patients to safely access Trulieve's products in a COVID-19 environment, but also continuing to deliver new product forms that enhance our patients treatment experience as they manage their specific medical conditions. The full spectrum cannabis oil derived TruWax joins our other recent innovative product launches such as TruPowder and TruTincture drops which are similar to lozenges."

TruWax is recommended for patients seeking a full-spectrum product that retains the effects of the strain without directly smoking flower.

Trulieve TruWax is currently available in Trulieve's 46 Florida dispensaries via online ordering for delivery or pick up in-store or curbside.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but ‎are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, ‎operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, ‎and beliefs of the Company including the formation of an advisory committee to the Trulieve Board of Directors and the upcoming annual general meeting of the Company. Words such as "expects", ‎‎"continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's ‎current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management ‎believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial ‎needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience ‎and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and ‎other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements ‎involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other ‎factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company ‎to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed ‎or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company ‎believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of ‎the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information ‎and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own ‎evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such ‎forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements ‎herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company ‎assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking ‎information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or ‎do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by ‎applicable laws.‎

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.