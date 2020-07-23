Trulieve Opens 55th US Location, Celebrates Four Years of Industry-Leading Innovation

The Tarpon Springs location expands direct access to the state's widest-ranging medical cannabis inventory and kicks off a weekend-long celebration of natural relief

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) & (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of its latest storefront. Tarpon Springs will be home to the Company's 53rd dispensary in the state of Florida and 55th nationwide.

Situated next to Lake Tarpon, the dispensary supports Trulieve's goal of expanding and ensuring direct, reliable patient access to medical cannabis throughout the state. It also joins the Company's 52 other Florida dispensaries, including those in nearby New Port Richey, Clearwater, and Tampa.

"Today's grand opening of Tarpon Springs is exciting for us as we celebrate four successful years this weekend of bringing natural, reliable relief to patients across the state of Florida. We're very proud of the business we've built, of the amazing innovation we've seen in this industry, and of the growth we've been able to achieve organically over the past four years," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Trulieve has built a foundation of compassionate core values, with strong diversity and inclusion initiatives and a mission to bring the highest quality cannabis products possible to the Trulievers that rely on us, and we look forward to continuing that for years to come."

Rivers continued, "It's incredible to look back at where we were four years ago and see where we are now. As we open the doors on our 55th store nationwide, we're incredibly grateful to our dedicated Truliever community for being there every step of the way and we can't wait to celebrate four groundbreaking years all weekend long."

To commemorate the brand-new dispensary, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to our strong Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the Tarpon Springs location on opening day. In line with policies that have been adopted statewide, all visitors will be required to wear masks inside the dispensary. At this time, only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary.

WHERE: 40545 US-19, Tarpon Springs, Florida 34689

WHEN: Friday, July 24, 2020, at 9:00 AM

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made our entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup, curbside pickup (at select locations), or statewide home delivery options available. Furthermore, to assist with CDC recommendations for social distancing and in compliance with additional company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifying the store layout, installation of plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers in the dispensaries, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store, and increasing the frequency of deep cleanings for all dispensaries. Trulieve is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and will update store policies as needed to ensure the safety of patients and staff; all updates will be shared directly on Trulieve's website as they are enacted.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and to our wide array of products, to connect with the staff in-store or through the online chat feature to learn more.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 53 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry was quickly approaching 375,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are nearly 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

