Trulieve Opens Brand New Tampa and Clearwater Dispensaries

Both locations expand access to the state's widest-ranging inventory of medical cannabis products for Central Florida patients

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, announced today the opening of two brand-new Central Florida dispensaries. The new Clearwater and Tampa locations mark the Company's 81st and 82nd nationwide, respectively, widening patient access to Florida's largest and broadest assortment of high-quality medical cannabis products.

The new dispensaries support Trulieve's goal of ensuring direct, reliable access to medical cannabis across its home state of Florida. It marks a milestone 77 Florida dispensaries for Trulieve, joining several other nearby locations throughout Tampa, Clearwater, and surrounding areas.

"We say it every time, but it's always true – we're excited about the opportunity to further connect with our local Trulievers. Our mission includes developing strong, authentic customer relationships, and a huge part of that is providing access," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "All patients deserve reliable access to the medications they rely on, and we hope to continue offering that to the local community for many years to come. We also encourage anyone curious about the natural, effective relief of medical cannabis to reach out for more information."

In honor of the Company's brand-new dispensaries, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at each dispensary on opening day only. In line with policies adopted statewide, all visitors are required to wear masks for the duration of their dispensary visit. Additionally, only patients and their state-approved caregivers will be allowed inside the waiting room and dispensary at this time.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Clearwater – Gulf to Bay Grand Opening

WHERE: 2794 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33759

WHEN: Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Tampa – Gandy Grand Opening

WHERE: 3126 W Gandy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33611

WHEN: Friday, March 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 77 dispensaries in Florida.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve has made our entire catalog of products available for online ordering, with in-store pickup and statewide home delivery options available. In addition, patients can schedule a complimentary 30-minute virtual consultation with a Trulieve certified consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor's recommendation.

Furthermore, to assist with CDC recommendations for social distancing and in compliance with additional company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including modifications to the layout of all stores, installation of plexiglass partitions and HEPA air filtration scrubbers in every dispensary, increasing access to masks and sanitizer throughout the store for staff and visitors, utilizing visual aids to direct traffic throughout the store, and increasing the frequency of deep cleanings for all dispensaries.

Trulieve is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and will update store policies as needed to ensure the highest level of safety of our patients and staff. All updates will be shared directly on Trulieve's website as they are enacted.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry was nearing 500,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume per the Florida Department of Health. To support the state's rapidly growing patient base, there are nearly 2,700 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also has operations in California, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com.

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Related Links

https://www.trulieve.com/

