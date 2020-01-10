TRULIEVE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Trulieve Cannabis Corp. - TCNNF

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 28, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF), if they purchased the Company's securities between September 25, 2018 and December 17, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Trulieve and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-tcnnf/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 28, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

Trulieve and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 17, 2019, a report published by Grizzly Research highlighted a range of allegations against the Company including that most of its cultivation space consisted of hoop houses that produce low quality output," extensive ties between Trulieve and FBI corruption probes, that the Company's initial license approval "stinks of corruption," and undisclosed related party transactions.

On this news, the price of Trulieve's shares plummeted.

The case is McNear v. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. et al, 19-cv-07289.

