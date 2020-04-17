Trulieve to Open Titusville Dispensary, Expanding Brand Reach on Florida's Space Coast

The new dispensary broadens access to Florida's widest-ranging medical

TITUSVILLE, FL, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL &OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States, is set to open the doors of a new Florida dispensary on Saturday, April 18th. The Titusville location marks a record 46 locations in the state of Florida and 48 nationwide for Trulieve.

Situated on Columbia Boulevard, the South Titusville dispensary supports the Company's mission to expand and ensure safe, reliable patient access statewide. It joins the Company's 45 other dispensaries statewide, expanding access for patients on Florida's Space Coast.

"Trulieve's focus has always been on taking care of Florida's patients and the communities we're fortunate to call home. With the uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, we are working hard to continue to meet patients' needs and demands while also taking proactive steps to keep our employees and customers safe," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Expanding access on the Space Coast allows us to bring direct access to patients across the state, with online ordering, in-store pick-up options, and statewide delivery available to help patients."

Rivers added, "Our priority right now is to continue providing safe, reliable access to the medications patients have come to rely on. We will continue to update and adapt our policies and procedures companywide as new information comes out to protect the health and wellbeing of patients and employees."

To commemorate the milestone location, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to our strong Truliever community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the Titusville location on the day of the opening.

For our new dispensary opening, Trulieve will offer patients the ability to order online before the store opens on Saturday, April 18th, and schedule pick-up appointments for opening day to reduce time in store and support social distancing. Additionally, to assist with CDC guidelines for social distancing and company-enforced safety guidelines, several measures have been taken to ensure the health and well-being of employees and patients, including limiting visitors to the dispensary to patients only and modifying store layouts to assist with social distancing. A full list of initiatives enacted by Trulieve in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are available online at Trulieve.com.

WHERE: 3055 Columbia Boulevard, Suite B110, Titusville, Florida 32780

WHEN: Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 9:00 AM

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products, available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 46 dispensaries in locations across the state from Pensacola to Key West.

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experienced, knowledgeable, and eager to help patients. Trulieve encourages potential patients, as well as patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of products, to connect with the staff to learn more.

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry was approaching 335,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card, with Trulieve consistently selling approximately half of the state's overall volume, per the Florida Department of Health. There are more than 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the State of Florida as well.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

