TruLife Distribution Brings the Retail World Together

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruLife Distribution is a brand management agency that focuses on bringing together businesses of all kinds across the health and wellness industry. From enterprises to consumers, manufacturers to retailers, domestic to international brands, e-commerce to brick-and-mortar sales platforms, TruLife's mission is to bridge the gaps within the health and wellness industry. They have assembled a powerful network as well as an arsenal of marketing and distribution tools and techniques to execute this vision of becoming a crossroads of business in the health and wellness sector.

TruLife was founded by Brian Gould. In his own words, the health and wellness distribution executive comes "from three generations of retail distribution professionals." On top of this lofty pedigree, Gould sports a robust personal track record of 17 years of industry experience. And retailers trust Gould's industry experience; starting his career at the age of 16, Brian Gould went on to represent more than 20 brands across 100 retail stores in the American Southwest.

While TruLife is hardly Gould's first foray into the distribution and health and wellness world, it is certainly his most ambitious project to date. When launching his brand back in 2019, the CEO initially expressed interest in using his past experience of creating successful brands to "be able to provide a full-service marketing, sales, and distribution company to form partnerships with health and wellness manufacturers."

Two years later, TruLife is the manifestation of that vision. The full-service brand management agency offers a plethora of services to its clients, including:

FDA compliance and importation;

Marketing strategy;

Social media management and marketing;

Public relations campaigns;

Warehousing and 3PL services;

Full e-commerce management including Amazon;

Major retailer brand presentations.

This impressive array of offerings has allowed TruLife to truly become a hub within the global health and wellness community. The brand management agency has brought a number of domestic and international companies under its wing, including RARI Nutrition and Dance2Fit. It has also worked tirelessly to couple the manufacturers that it represents with various retailers in both the brick-and-mortar and e-commerce spaces.

As TruLife has continued to have resounding success, Gould has remained pinpoint focused on his company's vision to reduce the complexities involved in the distribution process. In his own words, "our goal is to streamline the experience - we handle importation, warehousing, press, media, sales, and distribution of natural products." He adds that, "we're basically a one-stop shop for expanding your sales in the U.S."

It's a simple end goal that takes a Herculean effort to achieve. TruLife has shown that it is more than ready to provide that effort for the clients that it has already represented throughout its home country.

Please direct inquiries to:

Callean Mulford

(954) 347-9843

[email protected]

SOURCE TruLife Distribution