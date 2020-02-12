TruLife Distribution™ Kicks Off 2020 By Celebrating Success at January's ECRM

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- January's Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing Conference, in Jacksonville, Florida, marked a special occasion for Brian Gould, CEO of TruLife Distribution. The 2020 conference marks Gould's 12th year in attendance at ECRM.

The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing Conference (ECRM) is a fast-paced, high-end marketing event where up and coming brands can meet and network with some of the largest retailers in the United States, aiming to get their goods on shelves across the country.

From left: Kyle Bennett and TruLife CEO Brian Gould attending the January CBD/Hemp ECRM event in Jacksonville, FL

TruLife represents emerging brands based in the United States, as well as a diverse portfolio of international clients, looking to expand into the U.S. market. January's conference was particularly special because TruLife represents several brands all filing different niche demands within the Hemp/CBD market.

"This was our time to shine," says Gould. "We have been excited to debut a number of these companies for months now, and I feel like we opened them up to larger retail opportunities."

Brian has a history of playing matchmaker with his clients and some of the largest retailers in the United States, and since January's conference, they have signed a host of new, retail-ready brands.

Since its inception, TruLife has seen substantial growth in its operations. Its personnel has grown over ten times, employing a team of specialists as diverse as TruLife's clientele. "It's just incredible to be here really prospering as a team. We've all worked so hard and overcome so many hurdles, making our success that much sweeter."

Brian Gould is not surprised at TruLife's continued expansion. Gould credits his company's success with one key term, "Trust." After over a decade in the business, Gould has built relationships with retailers on the strong foundation of matching them with successful brands. "I couldn't have come this far if I didn't have those relationships. More than just 'networking,' I have a lot of respect for the people I'm meeting with at these events, and that allows us to have confidence in each other."

TruLife says their strength in working with international clients is in their ability to handle every aspect of distribution, from importing to warehousing, marketing, public relations and, making major retailer brand presentations. TruLife Distribution plans to bring their energy and experience to the up-coming Healthy Living Show ECRM event in March of 2020, where they will be representing a select number of brands.

