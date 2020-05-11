TruLife Distribution's Partnership with River of Life Capsules™ Leads to Unprecedented Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising star of the health and wellness industry, TruLife Distribution has fostered unprecedented growth for River of Life Capsules™.

River of Life Capsules™ has been met with a host of positive customer feedback since they first launched, and now, their partnership with Brian Gould and the TruLife team propels them into the ranks of some of the biggest names in supplemental nutrition in the United States.

"We have seen a huge increase in our sales since bringing Brian and the TruLife team onboard," says President and CEO of AngioGenesis Labs, Patrick Scallan. "We simply couldn't ask for a better partner when it comes to building the River of Life brand."

Brian Gould's experience in distribution began at a young age, handling large accounts and making deals with the country's biggest retailers, all before the age of 21. With over 15 years in the field, Gould has built relationships with retail buyers that enable him to bring up-and-coming brands into the spotlight. Gould, who has recently launched upstart brand Rari Nutrition into The Vitamin Shoppe, has high expectations for the River of Life brand. "We're excited to be representing River of Life Capsules™ at the upcoming ECRM event later this month. We believe that this is a product that any consumer would benefit from taking due to its vast health benefits," says Gould.

The ingredients found in River of Life Capsules™ were chosen based on documented research and studies that confirm their effectiveness. River of Life Capsules™ feature proven natural ingredients, including its main ingredient, Cavacurmin, which is a highly bioavailable form of Curcumin.

"Brian and the TruLife Team have been instrumental in getting our brand in front of some of the biggest decision-makers in the country at a rapid pace," says President and CEO of AngioGenesis Labs, Patrick Scallan. "Our brand is in places now that we would never have had access to without their assistance. We couldn't be happier with their level of professionalism, communication, and ongoing support they provide to assist us with our brand launch nationally."

River of Life Capsules™ are currently available on their website, www.riveroflifecapsules.com, with national retail outlets to be announced as soon as May 2020 as TruLife continues to represent the brand in the American marketplace.

