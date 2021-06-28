Truly x Sugarfina Collection® Debuts World's First Hard Seltzer-Infused Candy

Launching just in time for Fourth of July, these gummy bears will add a pop of color and flavor to any backyard barbecue, beach day, or gathering with friends. Garnish your favorite cocktail with a few bears, soak them in their corresponding Truly beverage, or add them to your bar cart as a showstopping snack.

Sugarfina is well-known for innovative collaborations and fan favorites like the Hampton Water Rosé collaboration, their famed Rosé All Day Bears® and Champagne Bears® but this marks the first partnership with the #1 hard seltzer brand. Scott LaPorta, CEO and Co-Investor of Sugarfina, shares, "It was a fun and exciting challenge for our product innovation team! We were eager to figure out the best way to infuse candy with a spiked seltzer beverage in a way that really allows the flavors of the hard seltzer to come to life in gummy form."

Truly Hard Seltzer is always looking for new and unexpected ways for drinkers to enjoy hard seltzer, whether it's launching a new mix pack like the recent release of Truly Punch or crossing over into new food and beverage categories. Last year, Truly released hard seltzer-infused ice creams and sorbets in partnership with Tipsy Scoop and earlier this month, launched its own line of Freeze Pops. Drinkers are looking and asking for what's next from Truly, and a partnership with a renowned candy brand like Sugarfina was a natural fit.

"Both Truly and Sugarfina are known for bringing new flavors and innovation to consumers," said Casey O'Neill, "There's something so fun about dreaming up different ways that drinkers can experience Truly, and the fruitiness and sweetness of gummy bears made this collaboration a perfect fit for Truly."

While the gummies are infused with Truly Tropical flavors, the alcohol itself is cooked off in the production process, making the gummies themselves nonalcoholic. The collection is available on Sugarfina.com starting June 28th and includes a Candy Bento Box® for $30.00, plus individual Candy Cubes® for $8.95.

About Truly Hard Seltzer

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative brand in the category, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why it is available in 27 total flavors: 12 delicious original flavors, plus five flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Iced Tea, four flavors of Truly Punch, and two flavors of Truly Extra. At just 100 calories and 5% ABV, Truly is perfect for any occasion from beach days to backyard barbecues and beyond. To learn more about Truly, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

About Sugarfina USA LLC

Sugarfina USA is a luxury candy brand with stores in gateway locations in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce business, in specialty retailers, department store shop-in-shops, and corporate gifting. Sugarfina's exclusive and innovative line of products is offered in distinctive and iconic packaging. To learn more about Sugarfina, visit www.sugarfina.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter @sugarfina.

