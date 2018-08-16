Trumark Homes Releases For Sale 5 Model Homes At Glass Bay Community In Newark On Heels Of Reaching Over 90 Percent Sold

"The sales velocity we've experienced to date at Glass Bay underscores the continued demand for housing in the Bay Area," said Tony Bosowski, Division President, Northern California. "It's remarkable because we began selling homes from a dirt lot prior to our sales office opening and long before buyers could even tour the model homes. From that point forward, we knew that these homes would not last on the market for long."

Glass Bay consists of three distinct neighborhoods surrounding a central park, including: Saltcreek comprised of two- and three-story homes with three to five bedrooms; Boardwalk with three-story, four-bedroom homes; and Seagrass, featuring two-story homes with four to five bedrooms. Homes range from 1,829 to 2,420 square feet and all boast 10-foot ceilings on all main living floors. Prices started in the low $900,000s.

"Our buyers have run the gamut from Silicon Valley professionals to first-time homebuyers and everyone in between," said Tony Bosowski. "We have welcomed 80 families to Glass Bay and are proud to introduce the new homeowners to the caliber of home crafted in every Trumark community."

Located at the intersection of Willow Street and Enterprise Drive in Newark, Glass Bay provides convenient access to public transportation, schools, such as the University of Phoenix, Decry, ITT Tech, and Ohlone College, parks, sports facilities and shopping.

About Trumark Homes

Recently named the 3rd fastest growing private builder nationwide and celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018, Trumark Homes is a visionary, next generation homebuilder with a robust portfolio of new home neighborhoods spanning the state of California. Emphasizing distinction and innovation in every home, Trumark Homes focuses on core infill developments in locations that exhibit strong job growth and provide access to major job centers. The nationally award-winning homebuilder is part of the Trumark Group of Companies, a diversified real estate development and building firm that also includes: Trumark Communities, a residential land development platform; Trumark Commercial, which builds, leases and sells commercial buildings; and Trumark Urban, a vertically integrated residential developer focused on core urban neighborhoods. For more information, visit www.TrumarkHomes.com

SOURCE Trumark Homes

