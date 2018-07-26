Trumark Urban Appoints Kim Diamond As Managing Director To Lead Development Of Upcoming Portfolio Of Homes Across California

"Kim has been instrumental to the success of Trumark Urban and a critical part of our entitlement efforts, helping us in securing six consecutive project entitlement approvals in San Francisco," said Gregg Nelson, Principal and Co-Founder of Trumark Urban. "We are confident in her ability to champion Trumark Urban's tradition of creating inspiring communities and homes that enhance the lives of its residents."

Diamond has over 19 years of experience in the multifamily development business, specializing in both condominium and rental development projects, spanning all phases and aspects of real estate development from land acquisition, due diligence, project entitlement and community outreach, and project financing to construction management, marketing and sales, customer care and warranty management.

In her new role as Managing Director, Diamond will oversee development for Trumark Urban's projects from property acquisition through build out and sales. In her previous role as Senior Vice President of development and operations for Trumark Urban, Diamond oversaw all aspects of the company's operations and development, including project entitlement management and due diligence oversight, as well as customer care and warranty management.

"I am eager to take on this important role within Trumark Urban and lead the company to new heights," said Ms. Diamond. "We have experienced great success with our past projects in San Francisco and Los Angeles and are aggressively seeking out new deals across both Southern and Northern California."

Prior to joining Trumark Urban, Diamond was principal and co-founder of 7x7 Development, a community-focused real estate development and investment firm. Prior to forming 7x7, Diamond formed ev8 to provide clients with a broad array of real estate development and advisory services, including asset acquisition strategies, entitlement management, and community and stakeholder outreach.

Diamond holds a Master of Arts degree in Urban Planning from the University of California at Los Angeles and a bachelor's degree from Tufts University, with a concentration in urban design and planning. She currently serves as the Chair of the Board of the Urban Land Institute's San Francisco District Council, past Chair of Mission Advancement and Chair of the Program's Committee. Diamond is also a member of Lambda Alpha International, the former Chair of the Green Working Group for the Building Industry Association of the Bay Area and the Chair of the Board for Lao Family Services, a social services organization focused on immigrant communities.

Trumark Urban develops condominiums in core urban neighborhoods in close proximity to jobs, transit and employment centers. Recognizing the depth of the market, Trumark opened its first urban development operation headquartered in San Francisco in 2012. Within 12 months, Trumark Urban became San Francisco's largest for-sale condominium developer. Trumark has entitled and/or built nine projects in San Francisco and Los Angeles totaling 1,200 units and representing over $1.5 billion in revenue. Since its inception, the company has sought approvals for seven projects from the San Francisco Planning Commission and received unanimous approvals for all requested entitlements.

About Trumark Group of Companies

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018, The Trumark Group of Companies is a diversified real estate development and building firm that includes: Trumark Communities, a master planned community developer; Trumark Homes, a next generation homebuilder; Trumark Commercial, which builds, leases and sells commercial buildings; and Trumark Urban, a vertically integrated residential developer focused on core urban neighborhoods. www.trumarkco.com

About Trumark Urban

Trumark Urban develops high-density condominiums and mixed-use projects in global gateway markets with a focus on core urban neighborhoods close to jobs, transit and local businesses. With offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles, the firm has built or entitled a portfolio of more than 1,200 condominiums and over one million square feet representing more than $1.5 billion of revenue. www.trumarkurban.com

