Trumer Pils Debuts New Packaging Design For First Time In U.S. Market

"The brand takes a more sophisticated design route not often seen within the beer category in order to separate itself from a sea of other craft brands. We believe this new look will help drive brand awareness amongst a younger generation of craft beer drinkers," shares Gregor Mina, Director of Marketing at Trumer Brewery.

Combining bright white and the brand's signature red, the new design puts "Trumer Pils" front and center – paying tribute to its homeland of Berkeley, California. The new back label includes an illustrated design with food pairing recommendations which complement the versatile beer. The matte label also features proper pouring instructions. This technique highlights Trumers aroma, effervescence, dense head and lacing down the glass as you finish off the beer.

The Trumer Brewery was established in 2004, planting its roots in Berkeley, California. Marrying the heritage and tradition of a 400-year-old European family recipe and the passion of American craft brewing, the hand-crafted pilsner remains true to style and focuses on four pure ingredients: water, malt, yeast and hops. Trumer Pils is celebrated as a fresh, craft pilsner, characterized by a distinct hop aroma, brisk carbonation and light body.

The new packaging has been released in both bottles and cans in select California markets and will be widely available throughout the state by the end of November 2018.

About Trumer Pils

Trumer Pils is hand-crafted at the brewery in Berkeley, California using the 400-year-old family recipe perfected at the original Trumer Brauerei in Salzburg, Australia. A classic pilsner, Trumer is only brewed with German pilsner malt and noble hops. Brewing in Berkeley allows beer drinkers in the United States to enjoy Trumer the way it was meant to be: fresh. Trumer Pils' quality has been recognized and awarded thirteen Gold Medal wins at the most prestigious international beer competitions and has made Trumer the most awarded craft pilsner in the world.

For more information, please visit www.trumer-international.com or follow along on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook at @trumerpilsusa.

