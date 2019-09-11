Trump Administration's Ban on Flavored E-Cigarettes Does More Harm

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, following the announcement by Donald Trump that his administration will be supporting action from the Food and Drug Administration "to clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes," Alex Clark, CEO of The Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association (CASAA) issued the following statement:

"Removing from the market and prohibiting the sale of nicotine vapor products in flavors other than tobacco will inevitably lead to the creation of a massive, unregulated underground market that exposes consumers to dangerous and unnecessary risks. Flavored vapor products were developed by consumers who wanted better quality and more effective alternatives to smoking. That grassroots entrepreneurship and innovation is at the core of the vaping community and the industry it supports.

"Flavors play a critical role in helping people transition away from combustible tobacco products. Prohibiting them means that millions of people who vape are at higher risk of returning to smoking or seeking products through other means. Meanwhile, young people will still try risky behaviors--including cannabis, alcohol, sex, texting while driving, and nicotine products. By destroying the legal, regulated retail environment, the Trump Administration will be sending millions of consumers, regardless of age, to a marketplace in the shadows--away from the oversight of regulators, law enforcement, and parents.

"If we have learned anything from the recent outbreak of lung illnesses attributed broadly to vaping, it's that products made and sold in an underground market are inherently risky. When people are injured or killed as a result of using products purchased from unlicensed dealers, it is irresponsible to move regulated products to those markets. Future incidents like the ones we've experienced this summer are avoidable, but only if officials take bold action to provide a safer and well-regulated marketplace for products that people are going to consume."

The Consumer Advocates for Smoke-free Alternatives Association (CASAA) is a non-profit 501(c)(4) organization with an all-volunteer board and a grassroots membership of more than 250,000 active members from all walks of life. CASAA is dedicated to ensuring the availability of reduced harm alternatives to smoking and to provide people who smoke and the public with honest information about those products. CASAA will continue its efforts in advocating for more reasonable, ethical, and sensible regulations.

