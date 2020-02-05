Trump Impeachment Experts Noah Feldman and Michael Gerhardt Reunite on New Episode of Deep Background Podcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Background, a weekly podcast hosted by renowned Harvard legal scholar Noah Feldman launches new episodes starting Feb. 5, Pushkin Industries announced.

The show's latest episode features Feldman sitting down to speak with UNC Chapel Hill Law Professor Michael Gerhardt for the first time since Dec. 4, 2019 when they both testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Feldman and Gerhardt compare their experiences testifying and detail the "tidal wave" of vitriolic responses they both received afterwards.

"For me the hate mail hugely outnumbered anything else … And yes, a lot of it was anti-Semitic," Gerhardt shares with Feldman in the interview.

The two legal experts also weigh in on the "partisan battle royale" occurring in Congress.

"If you know what you're saying is firmly grounded in the law and it's backed up, you can have a lot of confidence when people come at you and attack you because you know the facts and you know the law," Gerhardt asserts. "If you don't have those things on your side — I think like the White House lawyers currently — you make things up ... you engage in a lot of inconsistent statements."

