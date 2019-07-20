Trump Retweets Racist Attack on CAIR, Palestinians, Political Opponents

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on all Americans to donate to support its anti-hate and voter mobilization initiatives after Donald Trump retweeted a racist attack on CAIR, the Palestinian people and his political opponents.

TO DONATE, GO TO: https://www.cair.com/donate

Trump retweeted Katie Hopkins, who is infamous for using the term "final solution" to describe how the UK should respond to a deadly bombing in that country. [NOTE: That same phrase was used by the Nazis to describe the genocide targeting Europe's Jewish population.] Hopkins recently spoke an event in Connecticut hosted by the anti-Muslim hate group ACT for America, which has alleged ties to white supremacist, neo-Nazi hate organizations.

According to the Washington Post, "[Hopkins] wrote a column in 2015 comparing migrants to 'cockroaches' and 'feral humans.' After the 2018 synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, Hopkins blamed the rabbi for supporting 'mass migration.'"

Trump Promotes Activist Who Called for "Final Solution" for Muslims

In the tweet retweeted by Trump, Hopkins wrote: "The @realDonaldTrump has made #2020 a bold and binary decision. Are you going to choose socialists, choose ISIS, choose the Palestinian flag, choose Cair? Or are you going to choose to Make America Great Again?"

In a statement, CAIR said:

"By equating American Muslim activists, his political opponents and the entire Palestinian people with a terrorist group, President Trump has once again weaponized hate and put a target on the backs of his fellow Americans.

"Although our civil rights organization never expected to come under attack from the President of the United States, this is nothing new to us.

"Over the past 25 years, CAIR has been threatened by terrorists because we condemn extremism, blacklisted by foreign dictatorships because we support democracy, and harassed by hate groups because we stand up against Islamophobia.

"We wear those attacks as badges of honor, just as African-American civil rights groups did in the 1960s when racists smeared them as everything from anti-American to secret communists.

"If President Trump thinks his attack on CAIR will deter us from countering his Islamophobia, he is mistaken. We wear his attack as a badge of honor, and we plan to continue standing where we belong: between President Trump and the American Muslims and members of other minority communities he seeks to malign and marginalize."

CAIR called on all Americans who value our nation's founding principles, constitutional rights and freedom of speech to donate to provide the Washington-based civil rights organization the resources that will be necessary to challenge increasing white supremacist, racist, anti-immigrant and Islamophobic rhetoric and policies.

The Washington-based civil rights organization said it has witnessed an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

