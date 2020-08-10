Trump Signs Specially Adaptive Housing Act Into Law

"I'm honored to have played a role in the passage of this important law," said Ryan Kules, WWP Combat Stress Recovery Director. "Wounded veterans should have the peace of mind of knowing that wherever we choose to live, we will have that opportunity without bearing large additional financial burdens for home adaptations. I'm thankful for all who helped make this critical reform become a reality."

"The Ryan Kules and Paul Benne Specially Adaptive Housing Improvement Act of 2019 was a major priority for our organization, and we're grateful for the leadership and tireless support of bill sponsors Sen. Jerry Moran and Rep. Gus Bilirakis and co-sponsors Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Rep. Mike Levin," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We thank the Congress and the President for passing and enacting this critical reform. This was an incredible multi-year effort led by our Washington, DC team. We are specially honored and appreciative to have been joined by warriors from across the country, who gave their time and effort on Capitol Hill — calling Congress, sending letters, speaking to members of Congress in person, and making their voices heard."

Learn more about WWP's other legislative priorities and how we work with our nation's leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families.

