Trump's Affordable Clean Energy Plan to Get a Public Hearing October 1

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Written by John Egan for Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Anyone planning on flying to Chicago in late September is advised to buy their air ticket as soon as possible. The Trump administration has scheduled its first public hearing on the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) plan for October 1 at Chicago's regional office of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (Washington, D.C.). The announcement, made earlier this month, is sure to set off a scramble of stakeholders wishing to comment on the plan, unveiled August 20, which supersedes the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, finalized in 2015 but never implemented. The Clean Air Act requires the federal government to hold at least one hearing on proposed regulations. There has been no announcement that a second public hearing will be held.

