TruNorth Global™ Launches MyTruckWarranty.com With Custom Trike by Paul Jr. Designs Featured on American Chopper

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A second custom bike designed for TruNorth Global™ by Paul Teutul, Jr. of Paul Jr. Designs was featured last night on the Discovery Channel's American Chopper. TruNorth Global™, the leader in medium and heavy-duty truck protection, commissioned the custom build in conjunction with the launch of its new offering for Class 3-7 commercial work trucks, MyTruckWarranty.com, powered by TruNorth. The MyTruckWarranty.com "dually-trike" was unveiled at an exclusive, invitation-only event for TruNorth Warranty customers and dealers held at the Daytona Beach Brewery Company in February 2019, and taped for last night's Season 12, Episodes 7 and 8 of American Chopper.

MyTruckWarranty.com powered by TruNorth dually-trike built by Paul Jr. Designs and featured on American Chopper MyTruckWarranty.com powered by TruNorth dually-trike built by Paul Jr. Designs, tows the TruNorth-Paul Jr. Designs NASCAR race truck for the reveal on American Chopper MyTruckWarranty.com powered by TruNorth dually-trike built by Paul Jr. Designs and featured on American Chopper

The MyTruckWarranty.com dually-trike, featuring oversized, dual rear wheels, a trailer hitch, and custom crash bars and floorboards aligns with the new brand's focus on medium-duty commercial work trucks.

"Knowing TruNorth and understanding their brands, customers, and position as an innovative force in their industry, I had a good idea of what I wanted to do for the MyTruckWarranty.com bike," Teutul said. "It probably helps that I have a long history with work trucks. In my family's steel business, we would get trucks without the beds on them and build rack bodies for our welders to accommodate their torches and everything else you need to do steel fabrication. I practically lived in work trucks early in my career."

Teutul wanted to take a futurist approach to the type of trucks he grew up with, but still "maintain that work truck vibe" with the hitch on the back and bigger wheels to give it a 'beefy' look. To carry out his vision, Teutul designed a trike with dual rear wheels. "It's six feet two inches wide in the rear but only nine feet long. We wanted to make it feel really stout, so we shortened it up in the back and put a shorter front end on it with a fatter front tire," he said.

"The MyTruckWarranty.com bike made quite an impression in Daytona. I don't think anyone was expecting a trike—let alone one capable of pulling a race truck," said Tru North Global™ CEO, William Eskridge. "Paul nailed it once again."

"It was really a 'prefect storm' scenario," said TruNorth Global™ CMO, Barry Wilson. "We had engaged Paul with our NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series program, and he designed the paint scheme for the race truck, which also debuted the same day as the dually-trike reveal, in the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway. So, using the dually-trike to tow the #45 race truck — during race week in Daytona — was a huge hit with our dealers, many of whom are longtime fans of Paul's work."

One of the challenges Teutul and his team faced during the MyTruckWarranty.com build was how to make the dual rear tires appear proportional. "When we built the trike, I liked it, but I wasn't completely satisfied. I knew I had to do something about the width," he said. "I decided to do crash bars and built-in floorboards to transition the eye from the front of the bike to those fat back tires, creating a triangular shape, which also resulted in a higher-functioning bike."

Towing capacity presented another challenge. "That's not something we ever had to consider in our previous builds," Teutul said. "To make it work, we put a very tall sprocket on the rear and a small sprocket on the front in order to gear the bike low enough to pull the truck and, at the same time, overcome the height of the rear wheels."

"When you have very tall wheels you have to gear the bike low to get it started," he added. "Once you're going it's fine, but it's got to get out of the hole, or it tends to stall. With those modifications, the trike pulled the race truck like it wasn't even there."

"I have to say the MyTruckWarranty.com trike is unquestionably one of my favorite projects of all time," Teutul added. "There's not another trike out there like it—period. It's one of one; the Trü North folks actually call it a dually-trike."

The custom trike represents the third collaboration to-date in the TrüNorth/Paul Jr. Designs relationship. Episode 2 of this season's American Chopper, which aired on February 19, featured the TrüNorth Warranty™ custom chopper build.

TruNorth plans to take both bikes on tour to client dealerships throughout the year.

About MyTruckWarranty.com

MyTruckWarranty.com offers the most comprehensive coverage available for protecting commercial work trucks with the highest limits and lowest cost, making it easy and economical for owner-operators, fleet owners, lessees, and used truck dealers to protect their valuable work truck assets. Our standard program Class 3-7 commercial work truck warranties cover five major components: engine, transmission, differential, turbo, and after-treatment. And there's no waiting period. All warranties offer day-one coverage and real-time claims tracking through the industry's only mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

10 years old and newer vehicle coverage

Multi-year options for Engine, Transmission, and/or Differentials, as well as Turbo and Emissions packages

24/7 live claims service

Multilingual call center assistance

Experienced claims and warranty support associates

Mobile claims app and GPS location technology

About TruNorth Global™

At TruNorth Global™, our commitment to keeping our customers on the road drives everything we do, from providing the most comprehensive aftermarket coverage in the industry through our TruNorth and OEM2 warranties, to our TruTow roadside assistance service, MyTruckWarranty.com programs for Class 3-7 commercial work trucks, and flexible private-label programs based on the needs of our dealer partners and their hard-working customers. Our real-time GPS tracking technology and 24/7 direct access to claims representatives via phone, web, mobile App and text are just a few examples of our ongoing resolve to continue paving the way for the future of our industry.

By employing the finest professionals in transportation, finance, actuary and customer service, and offering outstanding program value, we have solidified our position as the global industry leader in transportation-related warranty programs and services. More importantly, we continue to earn the trust and confidence of the fleets, finance companies, drivers, dealers and communities in which we operate through a reputation built on honesty, integrity and financial strength. For more information visit www.trunorthwarranty.com.

Contact: Barry R. Wilson, CMO TruNorth Global, barry@trunorthwarranty.com 704-875-9028

