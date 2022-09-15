Trusaic and EDGE Strategy Announce Strategic Partnership to Address Workplace Equity

Trusaic's industry-leading pay equity compliance software joins forces with EDGE Strategy's proven holistic solution to foster more inclusive workplaces

LOS ANGELES and ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic and EDGE Strategy (EDGE) announced a partnership today that will empower organizations in the U.S. to achieve and sustain equitable workplaces. With their cutting-edge technological solutions, EDGE and Trusaic can help create visible, credible change in workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Trusaic's PayParity SM pay equity software enables organizations to identify, monitor and eliminate pay disparities at the intersections of gender, race/ethnicity, age, and disability, and comply with evolving U.S. and international pay equity regulations. EDGE is the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution to measure, accelerate and certify intersectional equity.

The combined technology resources, knowledge, and expertise of Trusaic and EDGE will enable organizations to identify and deliver their DEI agenda and substantiate progress to internal and external stakeholders. Organizations that work with Trusaic and EDGE may also become eligible for EDGE Certification, the leading global assessment methodology and business certification standard for gender and intersectional equity.

"Today's labor market is tight, and companies need all the help they can to attract and retain employees, which ultimately fosters a better culture and is better for their bottom line. This partnership with Trusaic will accelerate US companies' DEI visions into action," said Aniela Unguresan, CEO of EDGE Strategy. "EDGE's state-of-the-art technology can holistically assess gender and intersectional equity gaps, and design a roadmap to close the gaps. Together, EDGE and Trusaic enable companies to make meaningful and sustainable progress on workplace DEI."

"Trusaic helps organizations achieve pay equity and comply with increasing reporting regulations. EDGE tackles representation, strong organizational equity infrastructure and inclusiveness of the culture and provides a gender and intersectionality certification standard," said Robert Sheen, CEO, Trusaic. "Together, we help employers identify and rectify the internal structures that breed inequality in order to accelerate change."

More than two-thirds of organizations are failing to meet their own DEI commitments, according to a Trusaic-sponsored survey conducted in partnership with Harvard Business Review Analytic Services and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). Numerous studies demonstrate the many business benefits of a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace, including increased innovation, productivity, customer satisfaction and revenue. For employers competing for talent in a tight labor market, a fair workplace helps attract top talent, improves retention, reduces turnover costs, and fosters a better culture.

About EDGE Strategy

EDGE Strategy is a global leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). It was founded in 2013 to provide organizations with the tools, latest technology, experience, and expert knowledge so they can better identify and productively work to achieve their DEI goals. EDGE Strategy provides its clients with practical action plans to address DEI in the workplace, enabling them to effectively foster and manage a diverse workforce and become a high performance organization. EDGE Strategy is currently working with more than 200 large organizations in 44 countries in 29 industries.

About EDGE Empower

EDGE Empower is the service product of EDGE Strategy. It is an integrated SaaS-based Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) solution that brings the latest technology, expert knowledge and experience, independent verification, and certification into a single solution. EDGE Empower consists of four specific components and services to support its clients. These tools include the use of detailed analytics based on quantitative and qualitative data, expert support based on real world experience, peer group connections, and an independent third-party audit to add credibility inside and outside the organization. EDGE Empower is the best tool organizations can use and change in their organizations to be more diverse, equitable and inclusive, in order to make meaningful change in the workplace, and change business and society for the better.

About Trusaic

Trusaic is a leading global enterprise workplace equity software provider focused on advancing social good in the workplace by solving HR's most complex challenges across people, data, and compliance. Our mission is to create a better working world by helping organizations achieve pay equity, foster a more diverse and inclusive workforce, assist economically disadvantaged individuals with finding work, and ensure employee access to affordable healthcare. Trusaic currently works with more than 1,000 organizations across a wide range of industries.

About PayParity

PayParity offers a powerful, data-driven approach to achieving pay equity in the workplace, combining human expertise with comprehensive tracking and analytics software, and "always-on" monitoring. PayParity provides pay equity auditing and ongoing pay disparity monitoring at the intersections of gender, race/ethnicity, age, disability and other critical factors. The solution includes risk identification, pay disparity tracking and trending, remediation strategy, analysis of compensation policies, cost/planning simulations, and identification of employee risk clusters. The groundbreaking Equal Pay Estimator™, integrated within the software, prevents pay equity issues from ever starting by giving you the tools to make a fair offer at time of ensuring a fair offer is made hire and during the annual compensation cycle. PayParity helps organizations address issues through improved transparency and concrete action plans crucial to creating authentic change.

