Trusaic Offers EEO-1 Report Component 2 Pay Data Service

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusaic will assist employers in completing and filing the new expanded annual EEO-1 Report known as "Component 2." Employers must submit data on pay-hours-worked, and demographic information for the 2017 and 2018 reporting years in the 2019 EEO-1 Report.

January 31, 2020, is the new deadline to file the 2017 and 2018 Component 2 reports with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). A recent federal court decision extended the deadline after the court determined that not enough employers had complied to submit the pay data by the previous deadline of September 30, 2019. Employers, including federal contractors, with 100 or more employees are required to submit the Component 2 pay data.

Trusaic offers the following as part of its service:

Identify the company-level and employee-level data required for EEO-1 reporting, e.g., selection of Workforce Snapshot Period(s) and collection of establishment, job category, gender, race/ethnicity, wage, and hours-worked data;

Reconcile missing and/or inconsistent data;

Coordinate the EEO-1 Component 2 data file upload for submission to the EEOC via the NORC Online Portal; and

Provide a Pay Gap Risk Assessment to determine the magnitude and significance of any pay gaps that the EEOC may infer from the EEO-1 Component 2 data.

Employers interested in Trusaic's service need to sign up before December 13, 2019.

