truSculpt® flex From Cutera, Inc. Wins 2020 Good Housekeeping Award

BRISBANE, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CUTERA, INC., (Nasdaq: CUTR) ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of laser, light and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, proudly announces that truSculpt® flex is a Good Housekeeping 2020 Beauty Award Winner for Ultimate Body Product.

truSculpt flex, a first-of-its-kind technology, is designed to strengthen, ﬁrm, and tone the muscles of the abdomen, buttocks and thighs, as well as help men and women of all fitness levels look and feel their best. The non-invasive, no-downtime treatment builds noticeable strength and visible toning results in 45 minutes with as little as four treatments.

The muscle sculpting technology underwent rigorous testing by Good Housekeeping's seasoned team of experts, earning the honor of Ultimate Body Product in the professional treatment category.

"We are proud to earn Good Housekeeping recognition for truSculpt flex from a publication that embodies the gold-standard of product testing," said Dave Mowry, CEO of Cutera, Inc. "truSculpt flex epitomizes the next generation in muscle toning systems; treating up to eight areas simultaneously, covering the largest treatment area in the body sculpting industry. Its proven clinical results and superior safety profile underscores our commitment to groundbreaking innovative aesthetic solutions and technological advancements."

truSculpt flex is FDA-cleared for the improvement of abdominal tone, strengthening of the abdominal muscles, and development of a firmer abdomen. It is also cleared for the strengthening, toning, and firming of buttocks and thighs. Clinical studies have shown an average of 30 percent increase in muscle mass.1

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1 415-657- 5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit cutera.com.

1 Stephen J. Ronan M.D., A Novel Bio-Electric Current Stimulation Device for Improvement of Muscle Tone, 7/2019.

SOURCE Cutera, Inc.

