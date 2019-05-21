TruSens™ Air Purifiers Receive Distinction for High Design Quality in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019

TruSens is a brand of air purifiers designed to improve indoor air quality, focusing on the health and wellness of consumers. Launched at the end of February 2019, TruSens produces three sizes of air purifiers – small, medium and large – that can be used in, but are not limited to, home and office spaces. The feature that sets these air purifiers apart from others on the market is the remote sensor, called SensorPod™. The SensorPod™ can be placed across the room where it detects pollutants and then communicates with the purifier. The purifier then automatically responds to pollutants and improves clean air coverage in the room.

The unit has a modern illumination disc that gives real-time feedback, so the consumer can always see the current air quality. Designed with Air Quality Index (AQI) technology, created by the Environmental Protection Agency, there are three different colors and numbers that communicate the air quality: blue – good air quality; yellow – moderate quality; and red – poor air quality. The units also have patent-pending PureDirect™ technology that splits airflow into two streams to efficiently and comfortably move air throughout the room.

"We are thrilled that our effort to create a unique product is being recognized for its design excellence," said Seesong Kang, Senior Industrial Designer on the TruSens Team.

Success to be celebrated at the award ceremony

On July 8, 2019, the TruSens team will celebrate the success during the award ceremony. The international design scene will gather in Essen's Aalto-Theater, as part of the Red Dot Gala. At the subsequent Designers' Night party, the Red Dot laureates will receive their certificates and TruSens Air Purifiers will join the exhibition "Design on Stage" in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, which presents all the award-winning products. From that date, TruSens Air Purifiers will also be on show in the Red Dot Design Yearbook, online and in the Red Dot Design App.

About the Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award is broken down into the three distinct disciplines: The Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then, the sought-after Red Dot is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The winners are presented in yearbooks, museums and online. Further information: www.red-dot.org.

Experience and expertise get straight to the point

The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 2019, designers and manufacturers from 55 countries entered more than 5,500 products in the competition. The international jury comprises experienced experts from different disciplines and has been convening for more than 60 years in order to select the year's best designs. During an adjudication process that spans several days, they try out the products, discuss them and ultimately reach a well-founded decision regarding the design quality of the entries. True to the motto, "In search of good design and innovation," their assessment focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.

Design quality is the common factor for award-winning products

"I would like to congratulate the laureates on their wonderful success. The fact that their products were able to satisfy the strict criteria of the jury bears testimony to their award-winning design quality. The laureates are thus setting key trends in the design industry and are showing where future directions may lead," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot, in reference to the winners.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

