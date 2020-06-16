Trusona Announces New Additions To Advisory Board

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusona, the pioneering leader in passwordless multi-factor authentication technology, today announced the strategic appointment of four new members to the company's advisory board — Theresa Payton, Chris Roberts, Tom Reilly and Victor Nichols.

With decades of experience across the cyber, defense and enterprise software industries, Trusona's new advisors will continue to enrich the company's passwordless solutions and aid in addressing the important needs of security practitioners. At a time where global cyberattacks are rapidly increasing amidst a growing global dependence on digital channels, the advisors' expertise in helping secure the sensitive assets of enterprises by adopting modern technology has never been more critical.

Trusona's board of advisors now includes:

Frank Abagnale — Abagnale is one of the world's most respected authorities on fraud, embezzlement and secure documents. For over 40 years he has worked with, advised and consulted with hundreds of financial institutions, corporations and government agencies around the world. His riveting story provided the inspiration for Steven Spielberg's 2002 film, "Catch Me If You Can."

Geoffrey Moore — Moore is an author, speaker and advisor who splits his consulting time between start-up companies in the Wildcat portfolio and established high-tech enterprises, most recently including Salesforce, Microsoft, Intel, Box, Aruba , Cognizant and Rackspace. Moore's life's work has focused on the market dynamics surrounding disruptive innovations.

John McCracken — McCracken holds a 29-year track record of success accelerating sales growth at technology companies and expanding global market categories for several leading technology firms. He held executive management positions at American Express, Checkfree Corporation, Mercury Interactive, Inovis and Jive Software.

Theresa Payton — Payton is one of the nation's leading experts in cybersecurity and IT strategy, currently serving as CEO of Fortalice Solutions, an industry-leading security consulting company, and named to the Global 500 and Hottest 150 Cybersecurity companies to watch. Payton has a new book, Manipulated, and previously served as the first female CIO for President George W. Bush .

Chris Roberts — Roberts is considered one of the world's foremost experts on counter threat intelligence with more than 20 years of experience working in enterprise, industrial and government segments addressing evolving security threats.

Tom Reilly — Reilly brings 30 years of leadership in the enterprise software industry. He most recently served as CEO of big data company, Cloudera. Prior to Cloudera, Reilly was the GM of Enterprise Security at HP post acquisition of cyber-security firm ArcSight, where he served as CEO and led its IPO and subsequent sale to HP.

Victor Nichols — With deep experience leading successful companies, Nichols currently sits on the Board of Directors for Revlon, Bank of Hawaii and Zovio. Nichols previously served as CEO Harland Clarke Holdings, CEO North America at Experian and CIO at Wells Fargo.

"We are delighted to welcome these respected security experts and trailblazers to our advisory board who will strengthen our mission to thwart cybercrime," said Ori Eisen, founder and CEO at Trusona. "They join Trusona at an exciting time as we continue to expand and deepen our passwordless solutions to seamlessly serve security leaders across the enterprise. We are confident the addition of these advisors will provide valuable perspectives in effectively executing our strategy, and we're proud that Trusona continues to attract experienced professionals who are dedicated to protecting businesses and users alike."

To read more about Trusona's passwordless multi-factor authentication solutions, please visit https://www.trusona.com .

About Trusona

Trusona, the pioneering leader of passwordless MFA for enterprises, secures the identity behind every digital interaction. The company's solutions provide a complete alternative to usernames and passwords, making authentication more secure and more convenient across all enterprise use cases. Organizations in financial services, healthcare, higher education, media and more, trust Trusona for omni-channel authentication across any digital asset. Trusona is leading the passwordless revolution where there are no passwords to be created, remembered, managed or compromised. Trusona is funded by Kleiner Perkins, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), Akamai, Georgian Partners, Seven Peaks Ventures and 2M. For more information, please visit www.trusona.com.

