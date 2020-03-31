Trusst Launches Therapy App To Address Surging Need Among College Students For Remote Mental Health Services

HANOVER, N.H., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusst Health Inc. announces the launch of Trusst (https://www.trusst.app), a messaging-based psychotherapeutic service to help meet crisis-level national demand for mental health treatment among college students.

"Trusst represents an innovative and needed development for what is possible with remote mental health delivery," says Trusst Founder and President, Bill Hudenko, Ph.D. "Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for access to mental health treatment far exceeded capacity. Since the outbreak, we've been working around the clock to meet the mental health demands of those in need. Now, with urgent student demand for mental health care, we've extended our services to include offering free software licenses to colleges and universities."

Developed by experts in technology, industry, and mental health, the Trusst model of remote intervention is unique because it enables trusted local therapists to provide digital tools that can be used as an independent intervention or in-tandem with in-person treatment.

Trusst's Chief Science Officer, Dror Ben-Zeev, Ph.D., a Clinical Psychologist and Professor of Psychiatry who specializes in digital mental health research says, "The Trusst app works not only to augment standard in-person care but also serves as an effective standalone treatment for people who struggle to get to the clinic or in the case of COVID-19, no longer have in-person options."

Informing the app's early development were studies conducted by Dr. Ben-Zeev showing that evidence-based treatments like Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy can be adapted digitally and that clinicians and patients can develop a very positive therapeutic relationship entirely through text messaging. Mounting empirical evidence by Dr. Ben-Zeev and others led the team to build a digital ecosystem model of mental healthcare that augments therapist capacity through the platform's growing number of planned digital offerings that will include assessments, interactive content, and digital therapeutics.

Early testing demonstrated the efficacy of the Trusst platform with 4% of the undergraduate population adopting the Trusst service in only 6 months. Trusst is now working with several colleges to provide remote mental health services to their student populations.

Trusst is currently available in 23 states and plans to be available in all states by the end of 2020. In addition to college licensing, The Trusst app is also available to the public for $55 / week or $199 / month.

Founded in 2019 and based in Hanover, NH, Trusst is on a mission to reinvent mental healthcare. Focused on delivering high-quality remote mental healthcare to college students, the Trusst platform connects students and local therapists like never before, while also enabling colleges to meet surging student demand for mental health services. If you are interested in learning more, listen to this interview with Dr. Bill Hudenko.

